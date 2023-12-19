The Project

Matildas’ MCG Dream Dashed By Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The Matildas’ hopes to play the MCG for the Olympic qualifier have been dashed due to Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour show, instead playing Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

Steph Catley called for the game to be played at the MCG but Football Australia (FA) has confirmed the home tie will be played at Marvel Stadium.

This is due to concerns that the ground will not be fit for use after Swift performs at her three sold-out shows at the 100,000-seat stadium between February 16 and 18.

This would leave only just over a week before the Matildas would be set to play their match against Uzbekistan.

FA chief executive James Johnson had told Channel Nine that they had a good feeling about selling out the 100,000-capacity stadium. Johnson is still confident that the Tillies can sell out Marvel Stadium.

"In 2023, we witnessed the special connection between the Matildas and the Australian public with 11 straight sold-out home matches and record broadcast audiences," Johnson said.

"We are confident that we will build on that connection in 2024 and this fan fervour will be a vital factor when we welcome the team for the first home international of the year against Uzbekistan.

“The fierce backing of Victorians was evident in 2023 and we are looking forward to seeing them, and fans from across the country, come out again in full force in another pivotal match for the Matildas."

