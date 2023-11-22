The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Matildas’ Mary Fowler Is Marie Claire's 2023 'Woman Of The Year'

Matildas’ Mary Fowler Is Marie Claire's 2023 'Woman Of The Year'

Matildas superstar Mary Fowler has graced the cover of Marie Claire's 'Women Of The Year' edition.

It comes after an incredible year on the pitch, which saw Fowler star in the Matildas' run to the semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia.

At the 2023 Marie Claire Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday evening, Fowler won the 'Champion of the Year' Award for her efforts in uniting the country and platforming women's sport in Australia.

Her national teammate Sam Kerr also won the 'Icon of the Year' award. Their Matildas teammates Kyah Symons, Lydia Williams and Charli Grant accepted the awards on their behalf.

In her interview for the cover shot, Fowler said she still gets "goosebumps" when thinking about the incredible month of football Australia witnessed, in particular the penalty shootout against France that stopped the nation.

"When I think about it now, it feels like a dream. That moment was such an adrenaline rush" she told the publication," she said.

Fowler added, "It's hard to put into words the legacy we've left behind".

"It's amazing already to see the growth there's been," she said.

"I've come in at the perfect time when there's so much opportunity.

"My hope for the future, for a lot of young girls starting out now, is for them to have as much opportunity as I've had or even more.

"That's what we've all worked towards and what so many female footballers before me have worked so hard for."

Image: Marie Claire/Getty

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo
NEXT STORY

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

    Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

    Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, might be about to be dethroned, as videos emerge of bizarre stage antics and frankly embarrassing singing on his recent “Trilogy” tour, with fellow performers Ricky Martin and Pitbull.
    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.
    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.
    New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

    New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

    A New Zealand grandmother has been charged over $3,000 for bringing a chicken sandwich into Australia.
    Qantas Found To Be The Least Reliable Airline In Australia According To New Data

    Qantas Found To Be The Least Reliable Airline In Australia According To New Data

    According to new data for month-on-month performance in October, Qantas is the least reliable airline.