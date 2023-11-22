Matildas’ Mary Fowler Is Marie Claire's 2023 'Woman Of The Year'

It comes after an incredible year on the pitch, which saw Fowler star in the Matildas' run to the semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia.

At the 2023 Marie Claire Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday evening, Fowler won the 'Champion of the Year' Award for her efforts in uniting the country and platforming women's sport in Australia.

Her national teammate Sam Kerr also won the 'Icon of the Year' award. Their Matildas teammates Kyah Symons, Lydia Williams and Charli Grant accepted the awards on their behalf.

In her interview for the cover shot, Fowler said she still gets "goosebumps" when thinking about the incredible month of football Australia witnessed, in particular the penalty shootout against France that stopped the nation.

"When I think about it now, it feels like a dream. That moment was such an adrenaline rush" she told the publication," she said.

Fowler added, "It's hard to put into words the legacy we've left behind".

"It's amazing already to see the growth there's been," she said.

"I've come in at the perfect time when there's so much opportunity.

"My hope for the future, for a lot of young girls starting out now, is for them to have as much opportunity as I've had or even more.

"That's what we've all worked towards and what so many female footballers before me have worked so hard for."

Image: Marie Claire/Getty