Matildas Mackenzie Arnold And Alanna Kennedy Try On Olympic Gear To Mixed Reviews

Matildas’ superstars Mackenzie Arnold and Alanna Kennedy posted a hilarious video of themselves trying on the Australian Olympic uniforms.

The footballers are seen wearing green and gold pleated skirts with a printed top, awkwardly dancing around a room.

The video garnered nearly 845,000 views, leaving viewers in stitches.

“I feel awkward, and it’s not even me in this dress,” one person commented, while another added, “We need a squad dance with these ASAP.”

“Please wear these and take awkward family photos,” another wrote.

Even fellow Matilda Charli Grant commented, “Slay.”

“It’s giving like family photos and your mums picked everyone’s matching outfits,” one person said.

Many people also called for Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitlin Foord also try on the Olympic gear.

@mackenziearnold94 🫠🫠 @Alanna Kennedy ♬ CODY USED MY AUDIO AHHHHHH - james
