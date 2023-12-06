Matildas Lose To Canada 1-0 In Final Game Of 2023

Four days after an experimental line-up was thumped 5-0, Quinn's header in the 40th minute after poor defending at a corner, brought a near-full strength Australia undone.

Ten of the 11 players selected by coach Tony Gustavsson started Australia's rampant 4-0 Women's World Cup win over Canada, with Teagan Micah replacing injured goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Sam Kerr and Arnold were both ruled out of the friendly series, which were Australia's final games before February's Olympic qualifiers against Uzbekistan.

The Matildas had just six shots and none on target to Canada's 12 (four on target) in a performance that started with energy but grew more lethargic and tired.

Canada Soccer put on an emotional pre-game ceremony for Christine Sinclair, who was retiring alongside long-time teammate Sophie Schmidt, in front of 48,112 fans at BC Place, renamed Christine Sinclair Place for the occasion.

Sinclair, 40, scored a record 190 international goals, more than anyone in the women's and men's games, won an Olympic gold medal and appeared at six World Cups.