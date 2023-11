The star striker will remain in London to have treatment with her place in the squad taken by midfielder Sarah Hunter, the 20-year-old earning her first senior national team call-up.

The news comes a day after it was confirmed Charlotte Grant (hamstring), Holly McNamara (knee), Courtnee Vine (hamstring) and World Cup hero goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold would also miss the Canada games.

Arnold, who is captain of West Ham United in the English Women's Super League, was ruled out with an arm injury.