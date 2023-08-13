Matildas In World Cup Semi-Final After Historic Win Over France

The Matildas have made history by making it through to the World Cup Semi-Final after a nail-biting win over France.

A 49,000-strong crowd packed into Brisbane Stadium to watch the Matildas take on the world’s fifth-ranked team.

The teams traded early misses, with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold making some heroic saves.

At the 41st minute, Mary Fowler had a breakthrough but was denied goal glory thanks to France defender Elisa De Almeida.

The crowd welcomed Sam Kerr to the pitch at the 55th minute with a rapturous roar.

France came at Australia hard and fast, but the Tillies didn’t back down. After 120 minutes of football, there was no score.

This resulted in a penalty shootout, the same way Australia exited the Round of 16 stage at the last World Cup.

At 8pm on the dot, 25-year-old Cortnee Vine, at her first World Cup, took Australia 7-6 against France in the shoot out.

Vine’s score was history-making, no Australian team has ever reached the World Cup semi final.