Matildas Get Off To A Winning Start At Historic World Cup On Home Soil

Steph Catley scored the winner from the spot in front of a record-breaking 75,784 people at Stadium Australia.

The team flew back to Brisbane today to prepare for Thursday's game against Nigeria, where they will be once again without Sam Kerr.

Matildas' manager, Tony Gustavsson, has defended his decision to withhold details about the Aussie Captain's calf injury.

It was not known until an hour before kick-off that Kerr had sustained the injury, but Gustavsson made no apologies about not announcing the injury earlier.

"First of all, I hope you and the media understand the position not to say," he said post-match.

"Some people might wonder why we weren't honest in the press conference. We didn't have all the information either. We were waiting for the scans at that moment too.

"A lot of it is tactics, and you don't want to give away anything. Sam is a massive part of our game plan and Ireland's game plan. We wanted to protect Sam and the team emotionally not to have to answer all the questions."