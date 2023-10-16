Matildas Effect On Women’s A-League Sees Attendance Records Smashed After Just Two Games

The F3 derby between Central Coast and Newcastle saw a crowd of 5,735 attend, which was a regular season record until 11,471 attended the Sydney Derby at Allianz Stadium later the same day.

This total of 17,206 fans broke a nine-year record when 15,955 attended in 2014. More records are due to be broken in Round 1 with four more games to go.

Matildas’ hero Cortnee Vine was back in Sky Blue and given a spectacular homecoming at Allianz.

Before kick-off, Vine said to the crowd, “Look at this effect right now - I think the Matildas had a big one.”

Former Matilda and A-League striker Grace Gill, who was commentating on the Sydney Derby, was elated to hear that the record had been broken. “It fills my heart with joy hearing that.”

“Our plan for the FIFA Women’s World Cup started more than two years ago and today, we have three new women’s teams in the league, a full home and away season of 22-rounds, and an unprecedented 198% growth in memberships across the league,” Commissioner of the A-Leagues, Nick Garcia, said.

“Playing the opening round in mostly major stadia was part of a strategy to create new experiences and connect with more fans, and we are delighted to see the round record broken on day one, in just two matches.”