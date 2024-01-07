The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Suffers ACL Injury, Likely Out Of Olympics

Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Suffers ACL Injury, Likely Out Of Olympics

Australia's captain and star striker Sam Kerr has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Chelsea's warm weather training camp in Morocco, the English Women's Super League club has said.

The injury will almost certainly rule the 30-year-old out of the Paris Olympics should Australia qualify as expected.

The news was described as "devastating" by Matildas manager Tony Gustavsson.

“Considering how hard Sam has worked over the past six months to return to play, this news is a devastating blow for everyone,” Gustavsson said.

“With her ability to lead by example, Sam’s guidance and influence on the team is significant and, as a result, this will be an incredible loss for the national team.

“Our focus now is on ensuring she has all the support she wants and needs to navigate recovery and rehab,” Gustavsson concluded.

Kerr has already been ruled out of the second half of Chelsea's WSL and European Champions League campaigns, and Australia’s AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 3 series against Uzbekistan next month.

The World Cup semi-finalists need only to win that two-leg tie - against a team ranked 47th in the world, 35 places below the Matildas - to qualify for Paris.

The Games soccer tournament takes place from 24 July - 10 August, but it is rare for a player to return from an ACL injury with less than eight months rehabilitation, and it often takes longer.

Kerr is the latest leading women's player to suffer the injury, which seems more prevalent in the women's game and is belatedly the subject of research into why this is.

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show
NEXT STORY

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

The Consumer Electronics Show for 2024 has hit Las Vegas!
Workers WIth Disabilities Fighting Back Against Laws That Allow Below Minimum Wage And Super

Workers WIth Disabilities Fighting Back Against Laws That Allow Below Minimum Wage And Super

Imagine you were being paid less superannuation and a lower minimum wage than everyone else in this country, and was all perfectly legal.
Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations
Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

A passenger has shared their frustrations after being seated next to a woman using a flashing cable to charge her phone for the entire duration of the six hour overnight flight.
Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths has confirmed it will not be selling Australia Day merchandise in 2024.