The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Matildas And Women's World Cup Dominate Aussies' Google Searches In 2023

Matildas And Women's World Cup Dominate Aussies' Google Searches In 2023

The FIFA Women's World Cup dominated our Google searches this year, as did our Matildas superstars.

The top-trending question was how to watch the Women's World Cup, while Matildas strikers Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler were the two most searched Australians.

The world's most searched news topic, the war in Israel and Gaza, ranked second in Australia.

The most Google-searched news event in Australia was the Optus outage, with the 12-hour telco outage dominating searches this year, while the voice referendum came in third.

The top-ranking sport search was the Cricket World Cup, and the most common recipe query was for coronation quiche, released to coincide with the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Blockbuster films Oppenheimer and Barbie came in first and second in the entertainment category, while the death of Friends star Matthew Perry was the most searched loss.

Globally, the Titan submersible disaster, NFL player Damar Hamlin, David Beckham's football club Inter Miami CF and musician Shakira ranked highly across several categories.

The past 25 years of Google Search's top queries have included soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, pop superstar Taylor Swift, and the heart emoji.

With AAP.

Debate Sparked Over What Is The Correct Plane Etiquette For Carry-On Items
NEXT STORY

Debate Sparked Over What Is The Correct Plane Etiquette For Carry-On Items

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Debate Sparked Over What Is The Correct Plane Etiquette For Carry-On Items

    Debate Sparked Over What Is The Correct Plane Etiquette For Carry-On Items

    We've all been there, catching a full flight, being the last onboard and forced to check our carry-on luggage in because all the overhead compartments are full.
    Republican Nominee Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Appears To Urinate During Live Broadcast

    Republican Nominee Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Appears To Urinate During Live Broadcast

    US presidential nominee candidate and self-professed ‘speaker of hard truths’ Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to have urinated during a live chat with over ten thousand listeners.
    Fans Stunned To Discover That Cottage From The Holiday Is Not Real

    Fans Stunned To Discover That Cottage From The Holiday Is Not Real

    Sorry to burst the Christmas bubble. If you ever dreamed of going to the quaint cottage in the best Christmas movie ever, The Holiday, I'm afraid to tell you that it is not real.
    Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

    Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

    A list of powerful baby names has ranked ten names that “inspire resilience”, with Ethan taking out the top spot.
    Woman Rages Over Partner's Secret Santa Gift He Received From Female Coworker

    Woman Rages Over Partner's Secret Santa Gift He Received From Female Coworker

    A woman has taken to the internet to rage about the Secret Santa gift her partner received from a female coworker.