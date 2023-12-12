Matildas And Women's World Cup Dominate Aussies' Google Searches In 2023

The top-trending question was how to watch the Women's World Cup, while Matildas strikers Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler were the two most searched Australians.

The world's most searched news topic, the war in Israel and Gaza, ranked second in Australia.

The most Google-searched news event in Australia was the Optus outage, with the 12-hour telco outage dominating searches this year, while the voice referendum came in third.

The top-ranking sport search was the Cricket World Cup, and the most common recipe query was for coronation quiche, released to coincide with the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Blockbuster films Oppenheimer and Barbie came in first and second in the entertainment category, while the death of Friends star Matthew Perry was the most searched loss.

Globally, the Titan submersible disaster, NFL player Damar Hamlin, David Beckham's football club Inter Miami CF and musician Shakira ranked highly across several categories.

The past 25 years of Google Search's top queries have included soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, pop superstar Taylor Swift, and the heart emoji.

With AAP.