Matilda Sam Kerr To Launch Her Own Australian Football Academy

The announcement comes just days after the Matildas finished fourth in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the country’s best-ever finish for a men’s or women’s side at the event.

Australia’s record goalscorer will be the face of the program, that will include opportunities for business people to buy a Sam Kerr Football franchise.

Coaches will also be allowed to lend their expertise.

Kerr spoke about wanting to leave a legacy through her work, and she has now opted to set up her own development pathway.

Sam Kerr Football’s motto is ‘helping kids fall in love with football’, and the program will be tailored for children aged between three and 14.

Kerr is already taking online registrations for the academy, which will begin on football pitches across the nation next year.

“Growing up, there weren’t opportunities for me to develop my game in a way that allowed me to be my best,” Kerr said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It wasn’t until I turned pro that I learnt things like how to nourish my body to perform at my best or how to manage my mental well-being. My hope is that delivering a comprehensive program that is more than just skill development will give young players the best chance to live out their potential as a player.”

“Being in the position I’m in today, I want to give back to the sport I love and to my young fans. It’s an incredible privilege to be able to share what I have learned to better the sport, to build a legacy, and to inspire and connect with the next generation of Australian footballers.”

“The program will be developed under my guidance with support from the best in the game both in Australia and around the world.”