Maths Question Intended For Year Two Students Has Left Adults Stumped

The task began by outlining a fairly basic equation: "200 + 60 + 9 = 269", but quickly escalated with the next instruction which prompted students to create a new equation based on the example. This time, the sum had to incorporate 1, 2, and 3-digit addends, utilizing the specific digits; 6, 6, 2, 2, 8, 8, 0, 0 and 0.

Frustration mounted as the original poster shared a photo of the problem alongside unsuccessful attempts to solve it. "I am so stuck! This is probably so easy, but after an hour I'm at my wits' end" she wrote, adding, "Please help this mama out."

As responses started to flood in, some Reddit users approached the conundrum with humour; "Fasten your seatbelts … we're going from 'Are you smarter than a fifth grader?' to 'Are you smarter than a second grader?", while others questioned the educational value of such head scratching problems and whether they truly encouraged critical thinking or just guesswork.

Someone even asked what we're probably all wondering; "What the hell are addends?" (Simply put, they are numbers which are added to other numbers)

Fortunately, a solution soon emerged, with one user realizing that it was as simple as recreating a similar formula to the previous answer - i.e: "800 + 60 + 2 = 862."

The flustered mum who wrote the original post expressed her gratitude, acknowledging that the person who solved the equation had helped avoid conflict as well as a strongly worded email to the teacher who issued the problem.

And with the math crisis averted, what did the year 2 kid ultimately learn? When your homework gets too hard, just ask Reddit!