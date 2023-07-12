The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

The perfect swear word has been discovered by some math experts.

Sophie Maclean of King College London created a code to determine which swear word was the best, and she warns us keen foul-mouthers that it's not all satisfying f-bomb.

It turns out, it's not satisfying at all.

After feeding the computer model a list of 45 profanities, it determined that the top tier cuss word is in fact, 'banger'. Now, Sophie, I'm not a math whizz, but I am very good at swearing like a sailor, so let me tell you this - it isn't 'banger'.

When nothing was fed into the algorithm, it came up with 'ditwat'. Which is honestly dumb as shit; someone needs to pull this student's funding immediately.

Talking to BBC Science Focus, Maclean said, "I think neither is as satisfying as a 'f***' when you've stubbed your toe, or a 's**t' when you realise you've forgotten your parent's birthday. But both feel like they could be quite good insults for people."

Again, no. No, they don't.

Why reinvent the wheel? Swear words aren't broken, so don't try to fix them. We all know the best ones, and we know I can't publish them here - that's how good they are - but I can say 'banger' and 'ditwat' with impunity. Honestly, what are these mathematicians doing?

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour
NEXT STORY

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

A survey conducted by the makers of the smash-hit app, Candy Crush Saga, has shown that Gen Z thinks using their index finger is embarrassing, and they feel ‘self-conscious’ using their pointer to browse or play games.
The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

I hear it has 185 omelette bars.
Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

Former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is officially a mum after giving birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

Legendary Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of his first live performance in five years because he didn’t want to give a “half-assed” show.
Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

A rising number of gastro superbug cases for Shigellosis has prompted a warning from Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.