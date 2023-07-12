Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

Sophie Maclean of King College London created a code to determine which swear word was the best, and she warns us keen foul-mouthers that it's not all satisfying f-bomb.

It turns out, it's not satisfying at all.

After feeding the computer model a list of 45 profanities, it determined that the top tier cuss word is in fact, 'banger'. Now, Sophie, I'm not a math whizz, but I am very good at swearing like a sailor, so let me tell you this - it isn't 'banger'.

When nothing was fed into the algorithm, it came up with 'ditwat'. Which is honestly dumb as shit; someone needs to pull this student's funding immediately.

Talking to BBC Science Focus, Maclean said, "I think neither is as satisfying as a 'f***' when you've stubbed your toe, or a 's**t' when you realise you've forgotten your parent's birthday. But both feel like they could be quite good insults for people."

Again, no. No, they don't.

Why reinvent the wheel? Swear words aren't broken, so don't try to fix them. We all know the best ones, and we know I can't publish them here - that's how good they are - but I can say 'banger' and 'ditwat' with impunity. Honestly, what are these mathematicians doing?