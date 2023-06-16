The Project

MasterChef Australia Winning Sauce Launches In Coles For A Limited Time

Rue Mupedzi has made history; for the first time in MasterChef Australia history, a contestant's BBQ sauce will be sold in Coles across Australia.

Rue snatched the win by taking out the immunity challenge and not only won immunity but will now see her smoky, sweet and very spicy in the homes of many fans of the show.

Rue spoke about her passion for BBQ sauce despite never having any before she arrived in Australia from Zimbabwe in 2009, "It wasn't just a condiment; it was a flavour explosion that transformed ordinary food into a feast. My sauce is smoky, sweet and very spicy; it reminds me of weekends with family around the barbeque, sharing laughs and making memories, and I'm hoping BarbeRue Sauce will create the same warm feelings for other families, too," she said.

Taking to Instagram after the episode aired on Thursday, the chef said she was 'speechless' when she won the prize. 

Rue continued to say, 'I am so so grateful for the continued support from the judges. They have helped my confidence grow in the kitchen and have continued to see something in me that I myself sometimes could not see. 

'I honestly feel like I can do anything I set my mind to moving forward.' 

Rue's 'BarbeRue' sauce continues a 15-year seamless brand integration between MasterChef and Coles. But this spicy condiment will be the first ever available to viewers of the show.

The MasterChef contestant's BBQ sauce will be available in Coles stores nationwide from June 16. 

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

