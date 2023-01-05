The Project

Massive Crocodile Surprises Tourists On Bali’s Padma Beach

A massive crocodile decided to take a holiday in Bali and surprised beachgoers on Padma Beach in Legian.

The video shows lifeguards securing the croc with rope and carrying it out of the water.

Coconuts Bali reported that a Badung lifeguard was monitoring the popular beach when he spotted a dark floating object which he thought was a piece of wood.

The 3-metre reptile was then safely escorted off the beach by the Denpasar Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA).

Wayan Suyadnya told Coconuts Bali the reason why the croc may have washed ashore, “it’s likely that this crocodile escaped from captivity, as we’ve had strong winds in the past few days.”

“Ever since I joined Badung Balawista in 2005, this was the first time I saw a crocodile on the beach. Even my seniors at Balawista never saw anything like it [in their careers],” Wayan added.

