Massive Brawl Breaks Out In Kosovo's Parliament

Australian politics can get pretty heated. There’s shouting, name calling and the usual groans from the back bench.

But things never get completely out of hand. Sure, there has been the odd fight now and again.

There was that time One Nation’s James Ashby got in a scuffle with United Australian Party’s Brian Burston in the parliament halls. But there has never been an all-out brawl.

But in Kosovo, sadly things got really out of hand, with an absolute clash of the suits.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Albin Kurti was speaking about measures to defuse tension with ethnic Serbs in the country's North.

The brawl comes after an audio conversation between the chairwoman of Kurti’s party, Mimoza Kusari-Lila, and then Serb lawmaker, Slavko Simic, was published by Nacionale which sparked a 3-day debate.

According to Reuters, Kusari-Lila was telling Simic that she was talking to Milan Radojcic, who is currently sanctioned by the US and is a wanted person by Kosovo authorities.

The PM had water thrown at him by an opposition lawmaker. The water hits the PM and a few other people; Albin doesn’t show any anger.

But this aqua-based attack was enough for other pollies to jump in, and it quickly erupted into a fury of punches and shoving by other MPs.

Suddenly it’s all on, a large mass of people, some fighting and others trying to defuse the situation. Thankfully the whole thing is over quickly before anyone gets seriously hurt.

The opposition leaders have criticised the PM for his handling of the situation in the North, hence the H20 Offense. Hopefully, things dry off and cool down, and they can get back to business as usual.