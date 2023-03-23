Massive Asteroid Will Be Zooming Past Earth In A Rare Event On Saturday

The asteroid named 2023 DZ2 reportedly does not pose a threat of hitting Earth as it passes by. However, there is a small chance it may hit Earth in 2026 when makes a comeback.

NASA Asteroid Watch tweeted, “A newly discovered #asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will safely pass by Earth on Saturday at 100K+ miles away. While close approaches are a regular occurrence, one by an asteroid of this size (140-310f) happens only once per decade, providing a unique opportunity for science.”

2023 DZ2 is estimated to be roughly 96m, but there is a chance it could be 41m.

It will be approximately 173,000 kilometres, or 0.45 lunar distance, from Earth.

It is also possible it could be big and bright enough to see with binoculars.

“Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network are using this close approach to learn as much as possible about 2023 DZ2 in a short time period - good practice for #PlanetaryDefense in the future if a potential asteroid threat were ever discovered”, NASA’s Asteroid Watch team tweeted.