Mass ‘Exodus’ As Thousands Attempt To Leave Burning Man Festival

Burning Man’s driving ban has been lifted as thousands of attendees attempt to escape the festival grounds that were transformed into a muddy mess.

The ban was lifted on Monday, allowing the estimated 64,000 remaining attendees to leave the festival in scenes that have been described as a mass ‘exodus’.

In an update provided to the New York Post, “exodus operations” were officially underway in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

Photos have emerged of what looks to be an endless line of vehicles leaving the event.

Even though the driving ban is no longer in effect, organisers have urged those still in attendance to delay their departure until Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).

This is due to concerns about congestion on the roads. 

“Please know that while conditions are improving and roads are drying, the playa is still muddy and may be difficult to navigate in some neighbourhoods and down certain streets,” organisers said.

Burning Man prohibited patrons from driving away from the site after rain flooded the area on Friday.

The festival was rocked by a death over the weekend, however, organisers said the death was not weather-related.

The details about the man’s death have not been disclosed.

Cosmetic Crackdown Proposed To Target Rogue Operators

