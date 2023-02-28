Marvel Stadium Commits To Second Sensory Inclusion Room After Talks With Heartbreak High Star Chloe Hayden

Hayden, who lives with autism and ADHD, said she was denied access to the sensory room while attending the show on February 24.

She said that the staff decided that she didn’t look ‘autistic enough.'

In a statement on social media, Hayden said that the stadium has committed to building a second sensory room and will further train its employees.

“I’ve spoken with the CEO of Marvel Stadium, and we’ve discussed steps forward,” she said.

“A second sensory room is being built, and they have committed to retraining their staff. I plan on keeping them accountable for both.''

“Don’t you ever say that raising your voice is futile.”