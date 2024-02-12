The Project

Marvel Releases First Trailer For ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

The first trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has been released, with Hugh Jackman returning to his infamous X-Men role for the first time in seven years.

The trailer promises fans another X-rated adventure filled with Deadpool’s trademark humour, with Ryan Reynolds breaking the fourth wall delivering the line “Pegging isn’t new for me, friendo. But it is for Disney.”

Although Wolverine barely makes an appearance in the trailer, fans are teased with Jackman’s return with a shadow outline of his iconic outfit and blades. 

Directed by Shawn Levy, the trailer doesn’t deliver many plot details but plenty of Wade Wilson quips and action sequences.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in Australian and New Zealand cinemas on July 25.

