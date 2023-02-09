The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Marty The Spill Detecting Robot Escapes Supermarket In The U.S. To Go On An Adventure

Marty The Spill Detecting Robot Escapes Supermarket In The U.S. To Go On An Adventure

Be free, Marty, be free.

Supermarket chain GIANT Food Stores in the U.S. have become quite popular with customers after the introduction of a tall robotic assistant named “Marty”.

Marty was introduced in 2019 to help identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for its googly eyes.

Marty’s main job is to identify and clean spillages inside the store, and he rarely ever explores them on his own.

But as many workers may know, sometimes something a little different is needed.

It seems Marty got bored of cleaning inside the grocer and decided to venture on his own and explore the outside world.

The viral footage was captured by a shopper outside the grocer showing Marty roaming the carp park looking to escape.

“Marty escaped from the Hellertown Giant and almost made it to freedom before he was wrangled back to his grocery prison,” the Facebook video was captioned.

Many in the comments were in support of Marty’s well-deserved freedom.

“I love Marty more than ever now,” one commenter said.

“Be free Marty, be free,” said another.

One user even compared Marty’s freedom to Terminator.

“Now that Marty knows that the universe extends beyond the doors of the Hellertown Giant, he’s going to communicate this knowledge with the other Martys and together theywill begin to plot our downfall,” he wrote. “We need to prepare for this people!”

A spokesperson for GIANT explained that Marty “was just on a fresh air break”.

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development
NEXT STORY

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a slew of popular animated movie sequels.
Kourtney Kardashian Has Released A Vitamin That Makes Your Downstairs Area Taste Better, So That's Something

Kourtney Kardashian Has Released A Vitamin That Makes Your Downstairs Area Taste Better, So That's Something

The reality star is facing huge backlash, with many calling the new product misogynistic and a total ‘grift’.
Six-Year-Old Boy Asks Government For 3 Day Weekend, As He's Got Stuff To Do

Six-Year-Old Boy Asks Government For 3 Day Weekend, As He's Got Stuff To Do

School is tough; you have to carry so many books, pay attention all day long and be on constant alert to make sure bullies aren't trying to give you a wedgie.
New Research Reveals The Worst Place To Go For A First Date, And It's Not Maccas

New Research Reveals The Worst Place To Go For A First Date, And It's Not Maccas

Well, according to a recent poll, Mcdonald's is right up there on the list of places you absolutely should not take someone on a first date.
Church Of England Considers Gender-Neutral Terms For God, Instead Of 'He'

Church Of England Considers Gender-Neutral Terms For God, Instead Of 'He'

When Helen Reddy won her Grammy for 'I Am Woman' in 1973, the singer caused a stir when she thanked God, saying, "I would like to thank God, because she makes everything possible".