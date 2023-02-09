Marty The Spill Detecting Robot Escapes Supermarket In The U.S. To Go On An Adventure

Supermarket chain GIANT Food Stores in the U.S. have become quite popular with customers after the introduction of a tall robotic assistant named “Marty”.

Marty was introduced in 2019 to help identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for its googly eyes.

Marty’s main job is to identify and clean spillages inside the store, and he rarely ever explores them on his own.

But as many workers may know, sometimes something a little different is needed.

It seems Marty got bored of cleaning inside the grocer and decided to venture on his own and explore the outside world.

The viral footage was captured by a shopper outside the grocer showing Marty roaming the carp park looking to escape.

“Marty escaped from the Hellertown Giant and almost made it to freedom before he was wrangled back to his grocery prison,” the Facebook video was captioned.

Many in the comments were in support of Marty’s well-deserved freedom.

“I love Marty more than ever now,” one commenter said.

“Be free Marty, be free,” said another.

One user even compared Marty’s freedom to Terminator.

“Now that Marty knows that the universe extends beyond the doors of the Hellertown Giant, he’s going to communicate this knowledge with the other Martys and together theywill begin to plot our downfall,” he wrote. “We need to prepare for this people!”

A spokesperson for GIANT explained that Marty “was just on a fresh air break”.