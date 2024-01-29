Martin Scorsese Reveals He Doesn’t Watch His Films In The Cinema Because He’s Too Short

In a recent interview with Variety, Scorsese talked about struggling to watch his movies in the cinema due to his short stature and the boisterous crowds.

“I don’t do that. People talk and move around a lot. I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me,” Scorses said, adding “It’s the same with Broadway — I can’t go to the theatre. There’s someone in front of me, and I can’t see the stage or hear the show.”

“I really enjoy IMAX as I get older. You go in, you can sit up in the back and you’re sort of looking up.”

The famed filmmaker went on to say how important it is for him to “support films while they’re on the big screen”, instead waiting a while after their release for when the crowds are less raucous.

I assume he wants you to go see his new film regardless of how tall you are.

However, if you struggle to see the screen, perhaps just wait a few months until it’s released on streaming.