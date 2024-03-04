The Project

Martin Brundle's Awkward Interview With Jeremy Clarkson

Formula 1 is back, with the season kicking off in Bahrain over the weekend.

And this is great news because Martin Brundle’s awkward grid interviews are also back!

While walking through the paddock pre-race, Brundle came across former Manchester United player Patrice Evra.

The interview started off well enough, with the two talking about Evra’s incredible pink suit.

“Thanks, my wife hated it, but I love it!” he said.

The interview ended when Evra left Brundle hanging after spotting Brazilian footballer Neymar. 

“It’s Bahrain, and I love the race! Oh it’s my brother, hold on!” Evra said.

As Evra dashed off, Brundle told viewers It’s Neymar; they’re having a football love-in there.”

There’s always next race, Martin.

