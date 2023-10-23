Martin Brundle Awkwardly Waits For Over A Minute For Anthony Joshua During Live TV Grid Walk

Taking part in his customary Grid Walk at the US Grand Prix, the commentator approached the British boxer saying “We’ve got a gentleman here in the blue corner, champion of the world Anthony Joshua.”

Brundle asked viewers to “just bear with us” while Joshua finished his conversation with an astronaut, watching on as the two conversed for 75 seconds.

Eventually the boxer wrapped up his conversation and Brundle’s interview went forward, but not without fans noticing the nearly dead air and taking to social media to air their thoughts, calling it “embarrassing” and “painful”.

The two discussed Joshua’s decision to join the Alpine F1 investment team, alongside the likes of golfer Rory McIlroy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Max Verstappen took out the win at the Austin race, marking his 50th Grand Prix victory.