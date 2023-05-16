The Project

Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Cover Star Of Sports Illustrated 'Swimsuit Issue’ At Age 81

In the year 2023, how do you make a magazine’s swimsuit issue relevant?

Well, besides having to explain to anyone under the age of 21 what a magazine is, you need something that is a gimmick but also empowering, and Sports Illustrated has done just that, announcing their four cover stars for this year's edition; Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, Kim Petras and 81-year-old Martha Stewart.

The best-selling author (99 lifestyle books bearing her name), Emmy award-winning talk show host, and founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company (Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia) can now add a swimsuit cover star to her already impressive CV (although I do see a gap in her CV of 5 months in 2004-2005, but let’s not talk about that)

At 81, Martha Stewart is the oldest cover star for the magazine's iconic issue, which started in 1964. The previous record holder was Maye Musk, mother of Elon, who posed for the cover last year at the age of 75.

Australia’s own Elle Macpherson holds the record for most cover appearances with 5, so if Martha wants to continue posing until she is 87, she could break the record, but with magazines being, well, magazines, it would be a very optimistic person seeing them still printing the glossy in 2029.

Image: Instagram @sportsillustrated

