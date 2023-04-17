The Project

Mars And Snickers Bars Start Using Paper-Based Packaging That Can Be Recycled

Mars and Snickers bars will look slightly different soon, as Mars Wrigley is changing the packaging to be more eco-friendly.

From April 17, recyclable paper-based packaging will replace plastic packaging, and Australia is the first country in the world to see the change.

It will mean the wrappers can be placed in the kerbside recycling bin, instead of being added to the landfill.

“Once the transition is complete across our entire Australian-made bars portfolio, we will eliminate 360 tonnes of plastic from our value chain,” Mars said on its website.

Milky Way bars will soon follow the transition to paper-based packaging.

“After a three-year project to redesign our packaging for our bars portfolio, seeing our chocolate bars now in store in our new paper-based wrapping is incredibly exciting for us,” said Richard Weisinger, the portfolio director at Mars Wrigley

“This change is the first step of many for us, and once our chocolate bar portfolio is fully transitioned, we will eliminate more than 360 tonnes of plastic from our value chain – this is the equivalent of travelling from Melbourne to London and back.”

Image: Getty/ Mars Wrigley

