Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong At Baseball Game After Boyfriend Uses “Fake” Ring

A public marriage proposal at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game in Toronto, Canada, has gone wrong, shocking thousands of spectators in the stadium.

The now-viral video has been viewed more than 400k times and shows a man stopping his girlfriend as she’s walking to her seat.

The man can be seen kneeling on one knee, leaving the girl shocked, anticipating what could happen next.

Spectators around the couple were quick to react, immediately pulling out their phones to capture the couple’s special moment.

The official camera crew did not want to miss it and started videoing the moment on the big screen for all to see.

The man pulled out a black box only to reveal a lolly ring. It’s safe to say the girlfriend was not impressed.

The girlfriend slapped her partner, leaving all fans in the stadium shocked.

“What the f*** is wrong with you,” she said while throwing her drink at the man.

The fake proposal has divided many on the internet, with many on TikTok unsure which side to take.

“The guy pulled a jerk move. If he cannot be serious for something important, imagine what type of clown he is day to day,” one user argued.

“That’s an indication of how the rest of his life would go marrying her … move on, dude,” one argued, defending the fake proposal.

Many users, however, could not believe a stunt like this would be real, claiming the whole proposal was staged.

“These are usually actors that sports teams bring in nowadays to go viral,” “the explanation, as always, is that it was staged” and “peoples do anything be on TV,” one user explained.