Maroon 5's Adam Levine Responds To Cheating Rumours, Saying He 'Crossed A Line'

Adam Levine has made a statement after allegations of cheating were made on social media, admitting that he did "cross a line".

Instagram model Summer Stroh released a video detailing an alleged year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to ex-Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo and expecting their third child together.

"Embarrassed I was involved w (sic) a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect," Stroh captioned the video.

But Levine has now released a statement, saying that while he did "cross a line", he denies having an affair.

"A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air," he said in a statement posted to his Instagram stories.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

"I did not have an affair. Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he added. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Stroh's video on TikTok, where she details how the affair started,has been viewed more than five million times.

The video, where Stroh describes herself as "young and naive" at the time, also shares messages allegedly sent from Levine to her.

"Ok serious question," he allegedly messaged her.

"I'm having another baby, and if it's a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious."

Stroh said her own morals at the time had been "unknowingly compromised", and she had been "manipulated".

