Mark Zuckerberg Tore His ACL While Training For A Competitive MMA Fight

The Meta boss shared a post on Instagram, “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.
“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit.”
Zuckerberg made headlines earlier this year after he was meant to be taking on Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a fight.
Taking to his Threads social media app, Zuckerberg said at the time, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”
View this post on Instagram