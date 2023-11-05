The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mark Zuckerberg Tore His ACL While Training For A Competitive MMA Fight

Mark Zuckerberg Tore His ACL While Training For A Competitive MMA Fight

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he had surgery for his torn ACL after he injured himself while training for a competitive mixed martial arts tournament.

The Meta boss shared a post on Instagram, “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.

“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit.”

Zuckerberg made headlines earlier this year after he was meant to be taking on Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a fight. 

Taking to his Threads social media app, Zuckerberg said at the time, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Three Killed After Fire Surveillance Plane Crashes In Queensland
NEXT STORY

Three Killed After Fire Surveillance Plane Crashes In Queensland

Advertisement

Related Articles

Three Killed After Fire Surveillance Plane Crashes In Queensland

Three Killed After Fire Surveillance Plane Crashes In Queensland

Three "dearly loved" crew members who died when a fire surveillance plane crashed in remote northwest Queensland worked for a Victorian aviation company.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Arrives In China For Trade Talks

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Arrives In China For Trade Talks

Anthony Albanese has landed in China, becoming the first Australian prime minister to set foot in the country in seven years.
Experts Say Putting Ice In Wine Can Make It Taste Better

Experts Say Putting Ice In Wine Can Make It Taste Better

It’s official: you’re not a weirdo for putting ice in your wine.
Kevin Bacon The Actor Helps Find Kevin Bacon The Pig

Kevin Bacon The Actor Helps Find Kevin Bacon The Pig

A runaway pig named Kevin Bacon has returned home after two weeks on the run.
Pablo Escobar’s ‘Cocaine Hippos’ Could Be Culled By Colombian Government

Pablo Escobar’s ‘Cocaine Hippos’ Could Be Culled By Colombian Government

Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ could be culled by the Colombian government after the minister of environment and sustainable development released a statement.