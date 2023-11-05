Mark Zuckerberg Tore His ACL While Training For A Competitive MMA Fight

The Meta boss shared a post on Instagram, “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.

“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit.”

Zuckerberg made headlines earlier this year after he was meant to be taking on Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a fight.

Taking to his Threads social media app, Zuckerberg said at the time, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”