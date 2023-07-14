Mark Zuckerberg Posts ‘Ripped’ Photo With UFC Champions

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg is ready for the fight of his life, training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

Adesanya posted photos of himself, Volkanovski and Zuckerberg to Instagram with the caption, “No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business!”

Zuckerberg then commented, “It’s an honour to train with you guys!”

Volkanovski then replied to Zuckerberg’s comment stating, “You’re a beast! Always great to catch up.”

The post has gathered more than 2.3 million likes and over 25,000 comments, with respected MMA athletes and analysts also reacting to the image.

“Dang Zuck is ripped,” said MMA commentator Ariel Helwani.

“Bunch of goats right there! Mark’s hard work and consistency has him moving like and looking like a (flexed arm emoji) fighter!” commented MMA athlete James Terry.

Zuckerberg was challenged to a ‘cage match’ by Elon Musk on social media last month.

Speculation about the event has ramped up since revelations. Zuckerberg has experience in martial arts.

Zuckerberg’s launch of Threads, similar to Twitter, has also riled the relationship between the two.

In an interview with news.com.au, Volkanovski said Zuckerberg is “serious” about fighting Musk.

“I got a feeling it could happen!” Volkanovski said.

“I know Mark’s pretty serious about it anyway. I think it could happen. It’s pretty cool they’re even talking about it.”





