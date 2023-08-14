The Project

Mark Zuckerberg Cancels Cage Fight With Elon Musk

In news that is fitting for two very online guys, the proposed fight between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seems to be a non-event, with the Facebook founder claiming Elon Musk “isn’t serious”.

The man with the fighting cage in his backyard took to Threads and released the following statement;

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.

“I offered a real date. Dana White (UFC boss) offered to make this a legit competition for charity.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Which seems like more words than I’ve read on Threads in a month.

So, if you have a hankering to see extremely rich people fight each other, may I suggest the current season of the Real Housewives of New York City where Erin, Brynn and Sai fought over cheese. 

I know this sounds dumb, but no dumber than Elon and Mark wanting to fight each other in the other guy's backyard.

