Mark Zuckerberg Built An Octagon In His Backyard And His Wife Is Not Happy About It

Someone’s becoming increasingly fearless as their MMA training advances.

Not only is Meta CEO Zuckerberg looking absolutely jacked to the gills as he prepares to face off against Elon, but he’s gotten so brave and ready for war that he’s even ticked off the missus by installing an octagon in the backyard.

In a WhatsApp exchange with wife Priscilla Chan that Zuck shared to his Instagram, the battle hungry billionaire said, “Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?” Priscilla responded with, “Mark,” so you know he’s in trouble, then ended the conversation with, “I have been working on that grass for two years.”

I won’t pretend to be overly familiar with Chan, nor will I presume to understand the dynamics of the couple’s relationship. However. I feel like that octagon is probably not there anymore.

The two tech giants have expressed an interest in a potential cage match in the near future, with speculation that Meta’s launch of Threads, an app directly rivalling Elon’s acquirement of Twitter, has fuelled the beef further.

Although like Zuck’s first opponent may be his wife and given the tone of her texts, I don’t much fancy his chances.

World’s Best Beaches Revealed

