Mark Zuckerberg Apologises To Parents Whose Children Were Exploited Online During Senate Hearing

The CEO of Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, sat through evidence from parents of children who had died following sexual harassment or exploitation on social media.

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” Zuckerberg said.

“No one should go through the things that your families have suffered and this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry-wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer.”

Congress has questioned executives of major social media platforms to “examine and investigate the plague of online child sexual exploitation”, according to the U.S. Senate judiciary committee.

The hearing is called ‘Big Tech and the Online Child Exploitation Crisis’.

Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap INC, the company behind SnapChat, also offered his condolences to the parents present.

“I’m so sorry that we have not been able to prevent these tragedies. We work very hard to block all search terms related to drugs on our platform,” he said.