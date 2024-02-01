The Project

Mark Zuckerberg Apologises To Grieving Parents At U.S. Senate Hearing For Harm Caused By Social Media

Grilled for almost four hours at a U.S. Senate hearing, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, alongside the CEOS of X, Snapchat, TikTok and Discord, were accused of facilitating online child sexual exploitation.

"I'm sorry for everything you've all gone through," Zuckerberg told parents during the hearing.

"I know you don't mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands. You have a product that's killing people," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told them.

The senate hearing is just the latest in a long line of attempts to pass new laws that will stamp out child abuse material online.

The tech bosses were at pains to tout existing safety tools on their platforms and the industry-wide efforts they're taking to protect children.

While behind them, grieving parents, held up pictures of their children, who they say died as a result of social media.

But after years of debate and railing against Big Tech, still, no bills to hold the platforms to account have passed.

