Mark Simmons Earns Title Of Funniest Joke At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

In his 10 years performing at the comedy festival, Simmons has earned 9th, 6th and 2nd place in the U&Dave Joke of the year competition.

This year, he finally got the top spot with his joke: "I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship but I bottled it".

Simmons didn’t miss the opportunity to throw in another one liner when celebrating his win.

“I’m really chuffed to win U&Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe. I needed some good news as I was just fired from my job marking exam papers, can’t understand it, I always gave 110%,” he said.

Cherie Hall, U&Dave Channel Director said “we are ecstatic to announce this year’s winner of U&Dave’s Joke of the Fringe, Mark Simmons, and their winning joke. This year’s Top 15 list features a hilarious blend of jokes that are sure to keep us laughing until the next Joke of the Fringe!”.

This year’s Top 15 jokes:

2) I've been taking salsa lessons for months, but I just don't feel like I'm progressing. It's just one step forward... two steps back. - Alec Snook

3) Ate horse at a restaurant once - wasn’t great. Starter was all right but the mane was dreadful. - Alex Kitson

4) I sailed through my driving test. That’s why I failed it. - Arthur Smith

5) I love the Olympics. My friend and I invented a new type of relay baton: well, he came up with the idea, I ran with it. - Mark Simmons

6) My dad used to say to me “Pints, gallons, litres” – which, I think, speaks volumes - Olaf Falafel

7) British etiquette is confusing. Why is it highbrow to look at boobs in an art gallery but lowbrow when I get them out in Spoons? - Chelsea Birkby

8) I wanted to know which came first the chicken or the egg so I bought a chicken and then I bought an egg and I think I've cracked it. - Masai Graham

9) My partner told me that she’d never seen the film Gaslight. I told her that she definitely had - Zoë Coombs Marr

10) The conspiracy theory about the moon being made of cheese was started by the hallouminati. - Olaf Falafel

11) I’m an extremely emotionally needy non-binary person: my pronouns are ‘there there’. - Sarah Keyworth

12) I've got a girlfriend who never stops whining. I wish I'd never bought her that vineyard - Roger Swift

13) Gay people are very bad at maths. We don't naturally multiply. - Lou Wall

14) Keir Starmer looks like an AI-generated image of a substitute teacher - Sophie Duker

15) Growing up rich is a hereditary condition. It affects 1% of people - Olga Koch

Image: U&Dave