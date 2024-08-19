The Project

Mark Simmons Earns Title Of Funniest Joke At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Mark Simmons has earned the crown for funniest joke at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In his 10 years performing at the comedy festival, Simmons has earned 9th, 6th and 2nd place in the U&Dave Joke of the year competition.

This year, he finally got the top spot with his joke: "I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship but I bottled it".

Simmons didn’t miss the opportunity to throw in another one liner when celebrating his win.

“I’m really chuffed to win U&Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe. I needed some good news as I was just fired from my job marking exam papers, can’t understand it, I always gave 110%,” he said.

Cherie Hall, U&Dave Channel Director said “we are ecstatic to announce this year’s winner of U&Dave’s Joke of the Fringe, Mark Simmons, and their winning joke. This year’s Top 15 list features a hilarious blend of jokes that are sure to keep us laughing until the next Joke of the Fringe!”.

This year’s Top 15 jokes:

2) I've been taking salsa lessons for months, but I just don't feel like I'm progressing. It's just one step forward... two steps back. - Alec Snook

3) Ate horse at a restaurant once - wasn’t great. Starter was all right but the mane was dreadful. - Alex Kitson

4) I sailed through my driving test. That’s why I failed it. - Arthur Smith

5) I love the Olympics. My friend and I invented a new type of relay baton: well, he came up with the idea, I ran with it. - Mark Simmons

6) My dad used to say to me “Pints, gallons, litres” – which, I think, speaks volumes - Olaf Falafel

7) British etiquette is confusing. Why is it highbrow to look at boobs in an art gallery but lowbrow when I get them out in Spoons? - Chelsea Birkby

8) I wanted to know which came first the chicken or the egg so I bought a chicken and then I bought an egg and I think I've cracked it. - Masai Graham

9) My partner told me that she’d never seen the film Gaslight. I told her that she definitely had - Zoë Coombs Marr

10) The conspiracy theory about the moon being made of cheese was started by the hallouminati. - Olaf Falafel

11) I’m an extremely emotionally needy non-binary person: my pronouns are ‘there there’. - Sarah Keyworth

12) I've got a girlfriend who never stops whining. I wish I'd never bought her that vineyard - Roger Swift

13) Gay people are very bad at maths. We don't naturally multiply. - Lou Wall

14) Keir Starmer looks like an AI-generated image of a substitute teacher - Sophie Duker

15) Growing up rich is a hereditary condition. It affects 1% of people - Olga Koch

Image: U&Dave

