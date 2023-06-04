Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

It started with the A-League Men Grand Final on Saturday night.

The Central Coast Mariners annihilated the Premiers Plate winners Melbourne City in a 6-1 victory.

The Mariners claimed their first title in a decade and it was the biggest final win since 2007.

Meanwhile, City’s overseas English cousins, Manchester City, had better luck in the FA Cup Final.

Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to claim a domestic double, after sealing the Premier League title last week.

And the Godfather of Australian football, Ange Postecoglou did what he does best in Scotland.

Postecoglou became just the 4th manager to take Celtic to a domestic treble; winning the Scottish Premiership, League Cup and Scottish Cup.

With five trophies in just two seasons, Postecoglou is now linked to the manager’s position at European heavyweight Tottenham Hotspur.