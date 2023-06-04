The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

It’s been a huge weekend for Australian football fans.

It started with the A-League Men Grand Final on Saturday night.

The Central Coast Mariners annihilated the Premiers Plate winners Melbourne City in a 6-1 victory.

The Mariners claimed their first title in a decade and it was the biggest final win since 2007.

Meanwhile, City’s overseas English cousins, Manchester City, had better luck in the FA Cup Final.

Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to claim a domestic double, after sealing the Premier League title last week.

And the Godfather of Australian football, Ange Postecoglou did what he does best in Scotland.

Postecoglou became just the 4th manager to take Celtic to a domestic treble; winning the Scottish Premiership, League Cup and Scottish Cup.

With five trophies in just two seasons, Postecoglou is now linked to the manager’s position at European heavyweight Tottenham Hotspur.

At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India
NEXT STORY

At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

    At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

    At least 288 people have died in India's worst rail crash in more than two decades, officials say, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in an accident a preliminary report blames on signal failure.
    US Woman Finds A Creepy ‘Death Note’ In Pocket Of Secondhand Jacket

    US Woman Finds A Creepy ‘Death Note’ In Pocket Of Secondhand Jacket

    We all love a good rummage through op shop racks, but one woman in the US got a little more than she bargained for when she picked up a lovely red blazer.
    We Have Not Been Cleaning Our Feet Properly, According To Experts

    We Have Not Been Cleaning Our Feet Properly, According To Experts

    Whether you love them or think that they're gross, feet aren't getting the attention they deserve in the shower.
    Karen's Diner, Where Staff Abuse Their Customers, Closes Three Australian Locations

    Karen's Diner, Where Staff Abuse Their Customers, Closes Three Australian Locations

    Karen’s Diner, the restaurant where customers go to have staff purposefully insult them, is closing three locations in Australia.
    Obscure Road Rule Costing Drivers A Hefty Fine And Three Demerit Points

    Obscure Road Rule Costing Drivers A Hefty Fine And Three Demerit Points

    A little-known rule is seeing drivers hit with a hefty $337 fine and loss of three demerit points.