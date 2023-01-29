The Project

Marie Kondo Has Given Up On Tidying And Admits That Her House Is “Messy”

Marie Kondo has given up. The tidying up queen has admitted that her house is now messy.

If Marie Kondo’s house is messy, what chance do us mere mortals have?

Kondo sent shockwaves through the squeaky clean worlds of her devoted fans when she admitted she no longer tidies up like she used to. The shock admission was in a recent webinar to promote her new book, “Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organise Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life”.

She has an excuse though - she just gave birth to her third baby, and not so surprisingly, she has less time to declutter than she used to. For the spare time she does have, she is opting out of tidying and choosing to spend time with her kids.

Kondo reached international stardom through her Netflix reality series “Tidying Up” where she helped people throw out all of their belongings that no longer “sparked joy” in their lives. Her theory was that clutter amplified stress in people’s lives.

Her new book goes one step further and encourages people to clean up their mental and emotional spaces. Kondo suggests that a tidy physical space is important, however tending to your mental and emotional health is just as important.

So, sure, tidy your bookshelf, but make sure you call your friends and play with your kids, too.

Kondo stated in the webinar, “My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time and at this stage of my life.”

So if you were waiting for permission to leave that clean washing unfolded and read a book all day, here it is. Thanks Marie Kondo.

