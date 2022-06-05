The Project

Mariah Carey Sued Over Copyright Of 'All I Want For Christmas is You'

US star Mariah Carey is being sued for 20 million dollars ($A28 million) for copyright infringement over her 1994 hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The singer and her co-writer Walter Afansieff are both named in the lawsuit, which is being brought by songwriter Andy Stone.

The song was released by Carey as part of her album Merry Christmas and has gone on to be one of the most recognisable and popular festive hits.

In legal documents filed at the US District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana, Mr Stone claims that he co-wrote the song in 1989 and has never given permission for it to be used.

The documents, obtained by the PA news agency, state that Carey and her collaborators "knowingly, wilfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign" to infringe Stone's copyright for the song.

They added the defendants had also committed "acts of unjust enrichment by the unauthorised appropriation of plaintiff's work and the goodwill associated therewith".

Merry Christmas was released by Columbia Records in November  1994 and became the best-selling US Christmas album of all time, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.

AAP with The Project.

