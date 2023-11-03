Mariah Carey Sued For $31 Million Over Christmas Anthem ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Musician Andy Stone, the vocalist of Vince Vance and the Valiants, is accusing Carey and her team of copying his song of the same name, according to the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Stone is alleging that Carey “directly” copied lyrics from the 1989 hit, along with “approximately 50 per cent” of the song is copyright infringement. Stone claims Carey and her team “undoubtedly” had access to his version of the Christmas song due to its “wide commercial and cultural success.”

“Carey has capitalised on the success of her infringing work,” Stone’s complaint alleged. “All I Want For Christmas is You has become a ubiquitous part of popular culture, and Carey’s name has become synonymous with the season.”

Stone’s lawyer, Douglas M. Schmidt, told Rolling Stone that “about 50 per cent of the words are the same, in almost the same order. I think it’s a pretty strong claim.”

It has been reported that Stone had sued Carey in June 2022, but the complaint was dropped a few months later.

The new lawsuit alleges the song is a “derivative” of Vince Vance and the Valiants’ song as it tells a similar story of a woman who rejects “unwanted seasonal material goods” for a loving partner instead.