Mariah Carey Is Attempting To Trademark Herself As The ‘Queen Of Christmas’

If you’ve been in the vicinity of a shopping centre at Christmas time, you will have heard Mariah’s festive banger ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

It’s on high rotation in December, November and October for those with too much Christmas spirit.

The song features on Carey's 1994 album, Merry Christmas; one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time.

She’s also produced several other Christmas-related singles and regularly gives festive performances.

It’s all sounding pretty Queen of Christmassy to me. It makes sense that she’d want to claim the title.

Her bid for the ‘Queen of Christmas’ trademark, was filed in March 2021 but has only recently been made public and is under consideration.

Although Mrs Claus is surprisingly quiet about it, Carey is facing backlash by other Christmas Queens.

Singer, Darlene Love, recorded the song Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) in 1963. She wrote on Facebook that she was "confused" by Carey's actions, asking if this meant she could not use the title.

Love says David Letterman declared her the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago. That was a year before Carey released 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

Lesser known, Elizabeth Chan, exclusively writes and performs Christmas songs. She told Variety magazine that she believes Christmas is "for everyone" and that it’s not meant to be owned.

The trademark would give Carey exclusive rights to use the term on many items, including clothing, mugs and dog collars. As well as milk and “beverages having a milk base“, plus oat milk, rice milk, nut milk.

Queen of Christmas milk!

Ok, Mariah lost us there. That product does not need to exist, automatic switch to team Love and Chan.