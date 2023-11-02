The Project

Mariah Carey Has Thawed Out To Take Her Place As The Queen Of Christmas

Mariah Carey has officially thawed out for the Christmas season.

As the calendar flipped over from spooky season on October 31 to November 1, the Queen of Christmas has arrived.

Mariah Carey jokingly posted a video on X, showing her being unfrozen from a block of ice.

“It’s…… TIME!!! #MariahSZN”, she captioned the post.

The famous opening bars of Mariah's All I Want For Christmas” begin playing in the background as she begins ‘celebrating’ with a group of people.

Mariah is heading out on a Christmas tour across the U.S. in November and December as she cements her place as the Queen of Christmas.

Image: X/Mariah Carey

