Mariah Carey Denied Trademark To Become 'Queen Of Christmas'

It looks like Mariah Carey won't be getting her Christmas wish this year, after her attempts to copyright the terms' Christmas Princess' 'Queen Of Christmas' and 'Princess Christmas' have been denied.

Mariah Carey is well known for her love and almost obsession with Christmas, so it's somewhat unsurprising that she has made attempts to brand herself as the 'Queen of Christmas'.

However, it is understood the U.S. Trademark Trial & Appeal board received and denied multiple attempts from Mariah Carey to trademark such titles for herself.

Carey had submitted applications to trademark the terms "Queen of Christmas", "Christmas Princess," and "Princess Christmas", according to a release from TMZ.

So what was she planning on doing with the trademarks if they had been approved?

Well, it is believed she had hoped to release a range of branded Christmas items, from fragrances and mugs down to even coconut water and dog clothing.

Singer Elizabeth Chan was so opposed to Carey's attempts she filed an opposition, arguing no one should "monopolise" the word "Christmas", particularly for the purpose of "abject materialism", Chan said.

