Margot Robbie To Receive Prestigious AACTA Trailblazer Award

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) is awarding Robbie for her significant contribution to the global screen industry, commending both her versatile talent and dedication to her craft.

Robbie has come a long way from her beginnings on Neighbours, earning Oscar nominations for her critically acclaimed performances.

The Hollywood star’s impact goes beyond her notable acting roles, with her production company LuckyChap responsible for box office hits such as Barbie, I, Tonya, and Promising Young Woman.

“I am truly honoured to accept the AACTA Trailblazer Award, especially in my hometown on the Gold Coast,” Robbie said.

“Australia has always been my grounding force, and to receive this recognition here is incredibly special.”

The awards ceremony will take place Saturday February 10 and will be broadcast on Channel 10 at 7pm AEDT.

Previous recipients of the award include Chris Hemsworth, Rose Byrne, Simon Baker, and Isla Fisher.