Margot Robbie To Produce A Film Based On The Monopoly Boardgame

Hasbro Entertainment, a division of the American toy and multimedia company, will also produce it.

LuckyChap most recently helped to produce Emerald Fennell's Saltburn and the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, in which Robbie, starred as the title character.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: "I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap.

"They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

Zev Foreman, head of film for Hasbro Entertainment, said Monopoly is one of the “most iconic games in the world” and provides “an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities”.

"We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen,” he said.

With AAP.