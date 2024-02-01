The Project

Margot Robbie Speaks Out About Oscar Snub

Margot Robbie has broken her silence over the controversial Oscar snub for best actress for her role in the Barbie movie after Ryan Gosling was nominated for best-supporting actor.

Speaking during a SAG-AFTRA panel with her Barbie co-stars, the former Neighbours actor focused on what the blockbuster movie did get nominated for.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Robbie said, adding that she is "beyond ecstatic that we've got eight Academy Award nominations, it's so wild."

The Aussie actress did, however, say that she believed Barbie director Greta Gerwig should have been nominated for best director after Gerwig became the first solo female director to gross over $1 billion, whilst the movie became the highest-grossing film for 2023.

"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

Her Oscar-nominated co-star, Ryan Gosling, was also baffled when he found out Robbie and Gerwig were not nominated for best actress and best director, respectively.

"I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling said in a statement.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius."

