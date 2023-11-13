The Project

Margot Robbie Shouts Whole Restaurant Free Drinks

Margot Robbie delighted diners at a Coogee restaurant over the weekend by shouting a free cocktail for every patron.

The gift of giving is a wonderful thing, whether it's a present for a loved one or some spare change for a homeless person. Giving is the greatest gift of all. 

I'm sure we have all thought about standing at the edge of the bar and declaring, 'The next round is on me. ' You'd feel like a legend, knowing the joy on everyone's face is the result of your actions. But drinks are expensive, especially in this economy. 

Well, Margot Robbie must be doing okay because she just shouted at the whole restaurant for a free drink. 

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the Barbie star gave all 126 patrons of a Coogee restaurant a free cocktail. 

This went over very well with the diners, with some of them reportedly crying over the generosity. As Jaz Daly told the Telegraph, Margot "made everyone feel like they were a part of her lunch." 

Now, to be fair, Margot didn't just offer any cocktail. It was a cocktail using her gin brand 'Papa Salt.' So, it was a bit of a publicity stunt. 

But a free drink is a free drink; I don't think anyone would have refused it. Good on Margot for giving out some free booze. 

