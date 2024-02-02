Margot Robbie Shocks Stag Do In Scottish Pub After Interrupting Their Barbie Debate

“I had this brilliant experience,” Robbie said at the SAG-AFTRA screening of Barbie.

“I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland, and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them.”

“It was just truly fascinating. There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie.

“One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’ And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end, he did want to see it. It was a whole thing.

“I wasn’t going to go up to them, but then I did.”

Robbie explained that when she casually walked up to the group of men, they “lost it.”

“At the last minute, as I was walking out, I went to their table, and I went ‘, Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie’,” she said.

“It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realise, that I was practically out the door, and they went, ‘Ohhhh’.

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience.”