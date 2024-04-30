The Project

Margot Robbie Performs Bridesmaid Duties For Childhood Friend On The Gold Coast

Barbie star Margot Robbie returned home to the Gold Coast last week to perform bridesmaid duties in one of her best friend’s weddings.

Robbie, 33, was one of five bridesmaids for Brittany Lindores, who married Maximilian Claxton on Friday in a scenic beachside ceremony.

Bride Lindores shared footage of the heartfelt celebration to Instagram, in which Robbie can be seen handing her a bouquet of lilies and taking to the dance floor. 

Robbie and her fellow bridesmaids stunned in butter-coloured silk dresses, donning sunglasses as they carried the bride's train across a pedestrian crossing. 

The reception was hosted at popular venue Rick Shores, which provided a beautiful beach backdrop for the bridal party to bust a move during their grand entrance. 

Guests were treated to Robbie’s own Papa Salt coastal gin, which she owns with four friends and is made in Australia at the Byron Bay distillery, Lord Byron.

Arnott’s Announce Brand New Tim Tam Deluxe Flavour

