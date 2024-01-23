The Project

Margot Robbie Misses Out On Best Actress Oscar Nom As Oppenheimer Leads The Way

Historical epic Oppenheimer, about the race to build the first atomic bomb, has landed a leading 13 Oscar nominations and will compete for the prestigious best picture trophy.

Oppenheimer outpaced gothic comedy Poor Things, which received 11 nominations for the film industry's highest honours.

Also in the best picture race were feminist doll adventure Barbie, Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Rounding out the field of 10 were American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.

Christopher Nolan, a best director nominee for Oppenheimer, said it was "a real thrill" to see his film pile up so many nominations.

"I think it's a great year for movies, and it's a real honour to be included," Nolan said in an interview.

Barbie, last year's highest-grossing movie, landed eight nominations including a supporting actress nod for America Ferrera and supporting actor for Ryan Gosling but voters passed over the Australian lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

Robbie is still nominated as a producer in the best picture line-up and Gerwig was nominated for the adapted screenplay prize alongside her husband and fellow screenwriter Noah Baumbach.

Bradley Cooper also was left off the best director list for Maestro, although he was nominated for best actor for starring in the film as composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

His competitors include Cillian Murphy, who played scientist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Ten of the 20 acting contenders were first-time nominees.

