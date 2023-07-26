The Project

Margot Robbie Is Going Viral For Surprising The World With Her Sign Language Knowledge

A video of Margot Robbie using sign language with a Deaf fan has resurfaced and gone viral.

The Barbie star was at the London premiere of the movie Amsterdam last year when she approached fans on the barricade.

In the video, a man is seen handing Robbie a sign language cheat sheet, prompting her to say, “For me? I know it.”

She then proceeded to sign that it was “nice to meet [him]” and then took a selfie with him.

This prompted fans to gush over how much they love the Aussie actress.

“She’s amazing I love her,” one fan tweeted.

“This woman is literally perfect,” another said.

The video resurfaces as the Barbie movie smashed the Australian box office, raking in over $21.55 million over the opening weekend.

Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars have been travelling the world promoting the new movie, with the entire cast and team committing to the ‘Barbie-core' theme.

